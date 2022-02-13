Madrid held at Villarreal before PSG; Bale makes rare start



The only positive thing Real Madrid can take from a scoreless draw with Villarreal on Saturday is Gareth Bale, whose good form has ruled out a return to the field more than five months later.

The Spanish league leader continues to fight without injured striker Karim Benzema and their stalemate in the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain just three days away has pushed Madrid four points away from second-placed Sevilla.

Bell has not played for Madrid since playing three times in August. Multiple injuries and a COVID-19 infection then confirmed that he had been knocked out of Carlo Ancelotti’s rotation on behalf of young players such as Vinicius Jr. and Marco Asensio. During that time, however, he played three World Cup qualifiers for Wales, twice in September and once in November.

With Benzema recovering from a left hamstring strain, Ancelotti agreed to let Bell play as his striker. Bell needed almost the entire first half to get involved in the end, but once he showed the same skill that he always had to create scoring opportunities.

“(Bell) got his chance and he used it to the maximum. He could have scored, he threatened in front of us, he did everything we wanted him to do,” Ancelotti said of the former star, who returned to Madrid last summer. His debt to Tottenham.

Only Gernimo Ruli’s goalkeeping intercepted Bell three times, one of which he pushed into his bar in the 56th minute. The late substitute Luka Jovic almost caught the stop-time winner at break when he sent his chipped shot to the bar.

Villarreal, who moved to fifth, did not have a top striker as Gerard Moreno suffered a right leg injury.

Villarreal, however, are intense in the first half and sometimes experimentally better than Madrid.

In addition to Bell’s dazzling choice, Ancelotti also introduced Marcelo, who was rarely used on the left side of his defense. Marcelo, whose contract expires in June, has been slow to keep pace with winger Samuel Chuckwiz, when newcomer Giovanni Lo Celso points out Villarreal’s passing attack.

A pass from Lo Celso set Arnaut Danjuma in the center of the area for a back-to-back chance in the 18th minute. David Alaba blocks his first shot and the follow-up effort hits the post.

But Chuckwaze and right-back Juan Fayette repeatedly pushed Marcelo to the right of Villarreal, forcing the Madrid defense to hit his box.

Only Vinicius could respond to the pacers, but he spent as much time accusing the defenders of rude behavior as he was of torturing the opponent.

When Dani Carvajal kicks the ball in the face of the pro-Low Celso, the temper burns in the middle of the half. The referee booked to push Faith and Madrid’s Eder Milito.

Bell needed until the 42nd to finally stick to Casimiro’s long ball behind the backline and draw a save from Rulie.

After halftime, Bell came close to counter-attacking, counter-shot and left-footed shot that Rulie got enough to push his crossbar.

Rulie had to rescue Unai Emery’s team twice more by denying Vinicius and Bell before Villarreal were able to restore parity and defend the stalemate to split the points.

Villarreal defender Raul Albiol said: “Each team had their half. We did enough to lead in the first half, but then in the second half they had a chance and we fought.

With just one win in the last four matches at the PSG on Tuesday, Madrid face off and there are doubts whether Benzema will be ready.

Cádiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma saved a penalty late in Celta Vigo’s Santi Mina to secure a 0-0 draw, with Osasuna winning 3-0 at Rayo Vallecano.