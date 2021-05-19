MAFS: Bryce Ruthven slams ‘fake’ radio host Chrissie Swan amid feud

Married At First Sight’s Bryce Ruthven has accused Nova 100 breakfast radio host Chrissie Swan of being ‘impolite’ and ‘disrespectful’.

Talking on his podcast What Occurs After, Bryce stated he misplaced respect for a sure ‘Melbourne radio presenter’ after weeks of being criticised by her on air throughout his stint on the Channel 9 actuality present.

Whereas the 32-year-old did not determine Chrissie by identify, he has since confirmed to Every day Mail Australia he was referring to her throughout his podcast.

‘We went into that radio station at some point and he or she did not have a bar of you in any respect,’ he stated, talking to his girlfriend Melissa Rawson.

‘She was fairly impolite, and by no means even stated good day to you. [Chrissie] had me within the studio and he or she went at me, hammered me on the radio,’ he added.

Bryce defined that whereas he accepted the very fact he was going to get grilled over his problematic on-screen behaviour, he was shocked that Chrissie was a lot extra ‘well mannered’ to him when the microphones have been turned off.

This recommended to him that Chrissie’s on-air persona was ‘faux’.

‘When the microphones went off and I used to be speaking to her one on one, both she was faux on air or faux off air as a result of she was being fairly well mannered to me,’ he stated.

The controversial groom went on to handle claims he was banned from showing on the Nova 100 breakfast present ever once more.

Following his uncomfortable look on this system, Bryce stated he informed his Channel 9 publicist he would not be returning.

Faux: ‘When the microphones went off and I used to be speaking to her, one-on-one both she was faux on air or faux off air as a result of she was being fairly well mannered to me,’ Bryce stated of the radio host. Chrissie pictured with MAFS grooms Sam Carraro (left) and Patrick Dwyer (proper)

‘I stated, “I refuse to talk to them,” which is why I by no means went again there,’ he stated.

‘[Chrissie] stored saying publicly that Bryce was banned from our present. You did not ban me out of your present; I stated I did not need to go in there.’

Every day Mail Australia has contacted Chrissie Swan and Nova 100 for remark.