MAFS’ Hayley Vernon looks unrecognisable in latest raunchy selfie

Hayley Vernon left followers baffled on Sunday after sharing a selfie to Instagram wanting nearly unrecognisable.

The 33-year-old posted an image, exhibiting off her excessive cleavage and taut visage, three months after her nostril job surgical procedure.

The Married At First Sight star appeared relatively completely different in the selfie, as she flaunted a brand new brief haircut and a plumper wanting pout.

Is that you just? Married At First Sight star Hayley Vernon (pictured) appeared unrecognisable in her latest raunchy selfie on Sunday following her nostril job surgical procedure

Hayley posed in a plunging purple lace bodysuit and seemed to be sporting a full face of make-up for the picture.

‘Dropping selfies like [bombs] … BIG OUSSSS ENERGY,’ she captioned the picture.

Hayley rose to fame on final yr’s season of Channel 9’s Married At First Sight the place she was paired with David Cannon.

Rise to fame: Hayley rose to fame on final yr’s season of Channel 9’s Married At First Sight the place she was paired with David Cannon

In Could, the actuality TV star unveiled the outcomes of her rhinoplasty process after present process nostril and eyelid surgical procedure.

The ecstatic 32-year-old could not cease smiling as she flaunted her new nostril to the digicam, exclaiming: ‘Is that not the cutest little nostril you ever did see? I am in love!’

‘I couldn’t be happier. It is so cute on each angle. I find it irresistible,’ she continued.

Earlier than and After: In Could, the truth TV star unveiled the outcomes of her rhinoplasty process after present process nostril and eyelid surgical procedure. Pictured: Hayley in Married At First Sight in 2020 (left) and in Could (proper)

‘This is not even the completed model. It may go down by round 20-30 per cent in the following month, after which proceed to go down over the following yr.

‘So this can be a huge fats model of the ultimate product.’

Hayley additionally admitted to getting everlasting fillers underneath her eyes, however stated that they needed to be moved round due to the nostril and eyelid surgical procedures.