MAFS: Jaimie Gardner twerks on a motorcycle in leather pants

She failed to seek out love on this 12 months’s season of Married At First Sight after she was paired with FIFO employee Chris Jensen.

And on Thursday, Jaimie Gardner turned up the warmth as she attended Vodka Soda &’s Passionfruit launch in Sydney’s Bondi Seaside.

The 35-year-old confirmed her ex what he was lacking as she channelled Sandy from Grease in a pair of leather pants and a black crop prime.

She accomplished her look by styling her blonde tresses into free curls.

Importing a video to Instagram, Jaimie showcased her dancing abilities by straddling a motorcycle and twerking for the opposite partygoers.

The sighting comes after the senior model supervisor revealed she was again on the courting scene after her short-lived stint on MAFS.

Earlier this month, Jaimie confirmed off her profile image from the courting app Hinge.

‘Child I am again!’ she captioned the put up on Instagram, saying that her mum ‘instructed her to do it’.

On her Hinge bio, in a solution to the query ‘What is the greatest threat you have taken?’ she replied, ‘Looking for love in a hopeless place’.

Hinge payments itself as the one courting app that focuses on forming long-term connections between customers.

Jaimie additionally just lately introduced she had lastly bought off her TV marriage ceremony ring.

She listed her $16,200 gold and diamond sparkler on public sale web site eBay, however a few days later was compelled to decrease the beginning bid to $1,000.

Cut price! The MAFS bride just lately listed her $16,200 sparkler for public sale on eBay, however was compelled to decrease the beginning bid to $1000. Pictured is her 18ct white gold and diamond, handcrafted, ‘Duet’ marriage ceremony ring – from Pavection by Robert Bellamy