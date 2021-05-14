MAFS: Jake Edwards splits from girlfriend Sophie Guidolin

Former Married At First Sight star Jake Edwards has referred to as it quits along with his girlfriend Sophie Guidolin, a supply near the couple has confirmed.

The rationale for the break-up continues to be unclear, however Each day Mail Australia understands no third events have been concerned and no dishonest was suspected.

Private coach Sophie, 32, had been the goal of trolling since going public with Jake, 33, final month, and this will likely have put a pressure on their romance.

Finish of the street: Former Married At First Sight star Jake Edwards has referred to as it quits along with his girlfriend Sophie Guidolin, a supply near the couple has confirmed

‘It is unhappy as a result of they appeared actually in love, however they only could not make it work,’ the supply mentioned.

The break-up seems to be amicable, because the exes are nonetheless following one another on Instagram and Jake has saved pictures of Sophie on his account.

In the meantime, Sophie has wiped Jake from her profile, however that is unrelated to their break up.

She had deleted all pictures of Jake from her account earlier than they broke up as a result of the posts have been being spammed with abusive feedback.

The charity CEO has now moved again to Melbourne, after beforehand relocating to the Gold Coast to dwell with the mom of 4.

The pair first met on March 10 and began relationship weeks later.

Jake needed to maintain their relationship beneath wraps to start with as a result of his ‘marriage’ to Beck Zemek was nonetheless enjoying out on MAFS.

In a now-deleted episode of her podcast, Flourish & Fulfilled, Sophie informed listeners Jake had shocked her not too long ago by getting her title tattooed on his physique.

The previous AFL participant later revealed he’d had ‘Sophie’ inked fairly prominently throughout the correct aspect of his abdomen.

Embarrassingly, they’ve now break up simply weeks after he obtained the tattoo.

In a now-deleted episode of her podcast, Flourish & Fulfilled, Sophie informed listeners Jake had shocked her not too long ago by getting her title tattooed on his physique