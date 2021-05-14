Entertainment News

MAFS: Jake Edwards splits from girlfriend Sophie Guidolin

2 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
0 Views

MAFS: Jake Edwards splits from girlfriend Sophie Guidolin

Married At First Sight’s Jake Edwards SPLITS from girlfriend Sophie Guidolin simply weeks after getting her title tattooed on his physique

By Ali Daher For Each day Mail Australia

Revealed: | Up to date:

Former Married At First Sight star Jake Edwards has referred to as it quits along with his girlfriend Sophie Guidolin, a supply near the couple has confirmed.

The rationale for the break-up continues to be unclear, however Each day Mail Australia understands no third events have been concerned and no dishonest was suspected.

Private coach Sophie, 32, had been the goal of trolling since going public with Jake, 33, final month, and this will likely have put a pressure on their romance.

End of the road: Former Married At First Sight star Jake Edwards (right) has called it quits with his girlfriend Sophie Guidolin (left), a source close to the couple has confirmed

Finish of the street: Former Married At First Sight star Jake Edwards (proper) has referred to as it quits along with his girlfriend Sophie Guidolin (left), a supply near the couple has confirmed

‘It is unhappy as a result of they appeared actually in love, however they only could not make it work,’ the supply mentioned.

The break-up seems to be amicable, because the exes are nonetheless following one another on Instagram and Jake has saved pictures of Sophie on his account.

In the meantime, Sophie has wiped Jake from her profile, however that is unrelated to their break up.

Splitting up: The reason for the break-up is still unclear, but Daily Mail Australia understands no third parties were involved and no cheating was suspected

Splitting up: The rationale for the break-up continues to be unclear, however Each day Mail Australia understands no third events have been concerned and no dishonest was suspected 

Scrutiny: Personal trainer Sophie, 32, had been the target of trolling since going public with Jake, 33, last month, and this may have put a strain on their romance

Scrutiny: Private coach Sophie, 32, had been the goal of trolling since going public with Jake, 33, final month, and this will likely have put a pressure on their romance

She had deleted all pictures of Jake from her account earlier than they broke up as a result of the posts have been being spammed with abusive feedback.

The charity CEO has now moved again to Melbourne, after beforehand relocating to the Gold Coast to dwell with the mom of 4.

The pair first met on March 10 and began relationship weeks later.

Keeping the peace: The break-up appears to be amicable, as the exes are still following each other on Instagram and Jake has kept photos of Sophie on his account

Retaining the peace: The break-up seems to be amicable, because the exes are nonetheless following one another on Instagram and Jake has saved pictures of Sophie on his account 

Discreet: The pair first met on March 10 and started dating weeks later. Jake had to keep their relationship under wraps to begin with because his 'marriage' to Beck Zemek (right) was still playing out on MAFS

Discreet: The pair first met on March 10 and began relationship weeks later. Jake needed to maintain their relationship beneath wraps to start with as a result of his ‘marriage’ to Beck Zemek (proper) was nonetheless enjoying out on MAFS

Jake needed to maintain their relationship beneath wraps to start with as a result of his ‘marriage’ to Beck Zemek was nonetheless enjoying out on MAFS.

In a now-deleted episode of her podcast, Flourish & Fulfilled, Sophie informed listeners Jake had shocked her not too long ago by getting her title tattooed on his physique.

The previous AFL participant later revealed he’d had ‘Sophie’ inked fairly prominently throughout the correct aspect of his abdomen. 

Embarrassingly, they’ve now break up simply weeks after he obtained the tattoo.  

Tatt's dedication! In a now-deleted episode of her podcast, Flourish & Fulfilled, Sophie told listeners Jake had surprised her recently by getting her name tattooed on his body

Tatt’s dedication! In a now-deleted episode of her podcast, Flourish & Fulfilled, Sophie informed listeners Jake had shocked her not too long ago by getting her title tattooed on his physique 

Location: The former AFL player later revealed he'd had 'Sophie' inked quite prominently across the right side of his stomach (right)

Location: The previous AFL participant later revealed he’d had ‘Sophie’ inked fairly prominently throughout the correct aspect of his abdomen (proper) 

Commercial


#MAFS #Jake #Edwards #splits #girlfriend #Sophie #Guidolin

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment