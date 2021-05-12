MAFS: Jason Engler says trolls drove him to get a cosmetic procedure

Married At First Sight’s Jason Engler has undergone a cosmetic procedure after the trolling he obtained due to the present left his shallowness in tatters.

The 35-year-old development estimator, who failed to discover love with faculty instructor Alana Lister, stated keyboard warriors had pushed him to tweak his look.

He was typically mocked by viewers for his patchy, poorly outlined eyelashes, and so determined to make them extra noticeable by getting them colored.

Jason stated he was so affected by trolls saying he did not have any eyelashes that he determined to get them professionally dyed.

Unique images obtained by Each day Mail Australia present the Brisbane native getting his lashes darkened at a salon.

Jason stated he was typically made enjoyable of for not having outstanding eyelashes throughout his look on 9’s social experiment.

He additionally stated viewers had accused him of being ‘excessive’ due to his ‘stoner-looking eyes’.

‘I do not know why everybody at all times thinks that. I do not smoke weed,’ he clarified. ‘My eyes had been purple as a result of both I used to be actually drained or I had been crying sooner or later.’

It comes after Jason revealed he would by no means get again with Alana, after they cut up up following their closing vows.

‘Sadly, we could not make it work outdoors of the experiment. With out outdoors influences I feel we might have been an incredible couple however that wasn’t to be…’ he wrote on Instagram final month.

‘Perhaps within the subsequent lifetime. Alana is each bit the wonderful girl Australia has seen and she or he deserves all of the love and happiness on this planet.’

He added: ‘As a lot as I needed to give her that happiness I could not. I will at all times have a place for [her] in my coronary heart.’