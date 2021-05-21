MAFS: Johnny Balbuziente and Kerry Knight go on a date night in Sydney

Married At First Sight’s Johnny Balbuziente and Kerry Knight lately celebrated their seventh-month anniversary.

And on Thursday, the couple seemed loved-up as they supported Jules Robinson at an occasion celebrating two years since she launched her shapewear model Figur.

Johnny and Kerry, each 30, proved they’re nonetheless going sturdy as they posed for photographers on the unique soirée.

Nonetheless going sturdy: Married At First Sight’s Johnny Balbuziente and Kerry Knight, each 30, are all smiles as they step out to assist Jules Robinson in Sydney

Occupational therapist Kerry reduce a trendy determine in a pink jumpsuit which she paired with matching heels, and wore her caramel-coloured locks in unfastened curls.

In the meantime, musical theatre star Johnny opted for tapered pants, a white shirt, gray blazer and brown brogues.

Documenting the occasion on Instagram, the pair had been seen dancing with Jules and her husband Cameron Service provider, who met on MAFS season six in 2019.

Beloved up! The fact TV couple who appeared on this yr’s season of the hit actuality collection – proved they’re nonetheless going sturdy after the present’s finale

Fashionable! Kerry seemed trendy in a pink jumpsuit, which she paired with matching pink heels, and her caramel-coloured hair was styled in unfastened curls

Kerry and Johnny, who’ve each been married earlier than, lately mentioned their expertise on MAFS had made them reevaluate their ideas on getting married once more.

‘I’ve realised that, in wanting a household someday, for me, which means a tight strong unit and that for me means getting married once more someday,’ she instructed Who journal.

Her boyfriend agreed, saying he additionally wished to get hitched.

In the meantime, Jules wore an elaborate floor-length black tulle robe with glitter and ruffle tiers for the occasion celebrating two years since launching her enterprise.

Ruffled up: In the meantime star of the night, Jules Robinson wore an elaborate floor-length black tulle robe with glitter and ruffle tiers

She added a black blazer and strappy stilettos, and accentuated her glamorous look with a slick of purple lipstick.

Jules, 39, was joined by her household on the launch, together with her husband Cameron and their eight-month-old son Ollie.

Former cricketer Cam, 37, seemed sharp in a pair of thin denims, which he teamed with a black shirt, pale pink blazer and tan loafers.