MAFS’ Martha Kalifatidis unboxes hundreds of dollars worth of free products

3 hours ago
MAFS’ Martha Kalifatidis unboxes hundreds of dollars worth of free products

She’s making a reputation for herself as an influencer after her stint on Married At First Sight again in 2019. 

And it is all paying off for former actuality TV star Martha Kalifatidis, 33. 

This week, the previous make-up artist confirmed off her envy-inducing haul of free products that manufacturers have despatched her, worth hundreds of dollars. 

Martha was despatched all the things from make-up to skincare, clothes, reusable espresso cups to blue gentle glasses.

‘I really feel like everyone seems to be over unboxing however that is what we’ve… and I am fairly certain there’s stuff on the again and the entrance door,’ Martha started as she revealed her eating room desk stuffed with goodies. 

Martha stated she obtained a $68 waist coach and a $145 maxi costume from Bumpsuit, which was created by Australian mannequin Nicole Trunfio.   

She additionally obtained just a few pairs of blue gentle glasses from Quay eyewear, in addition to $122 Sunday Riley Vitamin C and Tumeric Face Oil and a few jewelry. 

She then acquired just a few reusable espresso cups from SoL Cups, which common round $18 every.

Martha, who has simply filmed a stint on Celeb Apprentice Australia that may quickly air on TV, additionally obtained despatched a Rimmel London package deal and a lifetime membership to Nicely Internet.   

‘That is precisely what I would like proper now,’ Martha stated. 

‘I have never been sleeping and have a lot on my thoughts,’ she stated, with the web site being all about well being and wellness. 

She additionally was gifted a stash of products from Napoleon Perdis’ new make-up vary, in addition to a concealer and basis from Marc Jacobs Magnificence for $27. 

Martha’s haul wasn’t over, as she shared a video of one other Australia Submit supply van arriving at her dwelling. 

Again in October 2019, Martha talked about her influencing profession however refused to say how a lot she will get paid per put up. 

Chatting with The Every day Telegraph, she stated: ‘I really feel like speaking about cash and figures is somewhat bit crass.’

‘I would be embarrassed to say, not as a result of it is too low or excessive, however then folks begin to do the numbers.’

She added: ‘A lot goes into it (posting pictures).’

‘I believe influencers do get a bit of a foul rap.’ 

On the time, the web site InfluencerFree, which calculates how a lot an influencer is worth primarily based on the quantity of followers they’ve, estimated that Martha earns round $700 for every sponsored put up. 

