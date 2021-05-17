MAFS’ Martha Kalifiatidis is ‘in talks for her own Kardashian-style reality show’

She has lengthy referred to herself as Australia’s ‘Kmart Kim Kardashian’.

And Married At First Sight’s Martha Kalifatidis, 32, is now set to star in her own Retaining Up with the Kardashians-inspired reality present.

In accordance with New Concept, Martha her glamorous household are being inundated with profitable offers from high casting administrators.

Maintaining with the Kalifatidises? Married At First Sight bride Martha is ‘in talks for her own Kardashian-style reality present with her household’. Pictured (left to proper): Mary, Martha, Sophie and Theo Kalifatidis

‘Affords are positively being put ahead to green-light a Kardashian-style reality sequence this yr,’ the supply informed the journal.

Regardless of being contractually certain to Channel 9, New Concept claims Martha’s reality present might be picked up by Channel 10 for its Pilot Week line-up.

‘Martha has lengthy been eyed off by 10,’ the insider stated.

Martha has remained firmly within the highlight since her debut on 9’s Married At First Sight two years in the past.

Apart from boasting an enormous social media following, the brunette additionally hosts the official MAFS recap present Pink Wine Moments and is set to star in 9’s upcoming reality present Celeb Apprentice.

Followers are additionally aware of Martha’s mom Mary, who turned a reality sensation in her own proper this yr after becoming a member of the solid of Large Brother on Channel Seven.

Household affair! Followers are additionally aware of Martha’s mom Mary (left), who turned a reality sensation in her own proper this yr after becoming a member of the solid of Large Brother on Channel Seven

Our very own Kanye West? Martha’s Instagram influencer beau Michael Brunelli (proper) will doubtless seem on the present

It is not the primary time rumours have swirled about Martha starring in her own reality present.

In March final yr, Martha’s publicist informed NW journal that manufacturing of a reality program had already began.

‘I can affirm we’re within the early levels of making a reality present for Martha and her mum,’ the publicist stated.

An insider informed the journal the Channel 9 reality star had magnificence mogul Kim Kardashian in thoughts when developing with the challenge.

‘She positively needs to be the subsequent Kimmy Okay,’ the supply stated.