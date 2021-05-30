Magda Szubanski offers tips for coping with anxiety during Melbourne’s latest lockdown

Magda Szubanski has supplied some tips for coping with anxiety as Melbourne is plunged into it is fourth Covid-19 lockdown.

Sharing a video to Instagram on Sunday, the 60-year-old shared a video during which she filmed a picturesque waterway, and recommended that folks look for ‘pleasure’ regardless of the unhealthy state of affairs.

‘Morning! And what a morning it’s! Darling Victorians (and everybody else as effectively) lockdown4 is sh*tful. Really sh*tful,’ she wrote.

Some assist: Magda Szubanski (pictured) has supplied some tips for coping with anxiety as Melbourne is plunged into it is fourth Covid-19 lockdown

‘Please try to discover any moments of pleasure and hope that you may. Irrespective of how small. Take care, keep protected and keep in mind, breathe in for 4 counts and out for eight.

‘Repeat 3 times. It is a terrific technique to handle anxiety and show you how to cope. However do it with your masks on! A lot of love’.

The feedback come as Victoria enters a week-long lockdown after an outbreak of Covid-19 instances.

Recommendation: ‘Morning! And what a morning it’s! Darling Victorians (and everybody else as effectively) lockdown4 is sh*tful. Really sh*tful,’ she wrote. ‘Please try to discover any moments of pleasure and hope that you may. Irrespective of how small’

She added: ‘Take care, keep protected and keep in mind, breathe in for 4 counts and out for eight. Repeat 3 times. It is a terrific technique to handle anxiety and show you how to cope. However do it with your masks on! A lot of love’

Victorians have been advised to not go away house besides to buy for meals and important gadgets, to supply or obtain care, for train, work or examine, or to get vaccinated.

In the meantime, Magda’s new Channel 9 sport present The Weakest Hyperlink has suffered dismal rankings.

The once-popular quiz format premiered to a tepid 423,000 viewers throughout the 5 main capital cities final week.

Oh no: In the meantime, Magda’s new Channel 9 sport present The Weakest Hyperlink has suffered dismal rankings

The failure to launch is much more disappointing given the present’s lead-in, Superstar Apprentice, was the highest-rated leisure present of the night time.

Many viewers stated they would not be watching the Channel 9 sport present once more, making up their minds earlier than the primary episode was even over.

Others accused Magda of ‘overacting’ and urged her to only be herself.