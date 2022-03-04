Magic of Prabhas ‘Radhe Shyam’ the servers crashed due to heavy traffic on the internet! The magic of ‘Radhe Shyam’ is raising the heads of the fans

Entertainment

12 hours ago
As soon as the trailer of Megastar Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam was released, he was seen creating different success stories in his own right. The film has a lot to offer to the audiences like a never seen before love story, action and drama in this astro-thriller. It would not be wrong to say that for the first time in the history of Indian cinema, a film is getting this kind of response,

Due to which internet servers have also crashed. ‘Radhe Shyam’ is a special kind of film in itself, a film that has never been seen before. Superstar Prabhas has already stolen the hearts of the audience. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s sizzling chemistry has already romanticized the mood of the audience with their amazing songs. The trailer of the film has done the rest.

With its launch, the enthusiasm of the audience has reached its peak. It has marked its grand entry by becoming the first film to launch its trailer on the Metaverse. This is something that has never been experienced in India. There is a lot of craze of the audience about this film.

Ever since the makers announced that the trailer will launch on the Metaverse, it has been the first to trend on Twitter. #RadheShyamOnMetaverse is the new voice echoing on the internet these days. Let me tell you, in just 3 minutes of its launch, a huge crowd of 2 lakh people entered the metaverse, due to which the servers crashed.

Viewers showered their love in the comments section praising Prabhas and his never ending spirit of bringing something unique every time. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present UV Creations Production to ‘Radhe Shyam’.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. While the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, which is all set to hit the theaters on March 11, 2022.

Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 13:53 [IST]

