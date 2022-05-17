Magnet art exhibit gives veterans an artistic voice



GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When veteran Mary Jo White is requested about her lifetime of expertise as an Air Drive nurse and beddown commander, there are two locations her thoughts goes. One is to her household – her husband, who died in battle within the Seventies, and her youngsters, who by no means knew him – and the opposite is to a spot to seek out peace. Each of these scenes share a narrative, and each could be discovered at Crandall Public Library’s second-floor art gallery.

“Whereas I used to be flying within the 130s and selecting up folks from the sand and every little thing abroad, I simply dreamed that there was a contented house,” mentioned White, a California native veteran who now lives within the Glens Falls space, and who served in Operation Desert Storm and in vital stress administration on Sept. 11, 2001. “It was at all times a chilled factor to me.”

That blissful house is represented in a piece of magnet art on a whiteboard, depicting a sizzling air balloon very similar to ones that White – herself a balloon pilot – has piloted. It hangs on the wall of the library’s gallery, not removed from one other, made by her daughter in honor of White’s 23+ years of service. These two are amongst many, unfold throughout two partitions and overlooking the library staircase, as a part of the “Reward of Seeing the Unseen – Stand Robust” venture.

Mary Jo White’s sizzling air balloon art, representing a quiet place of peace. (Photograph: Jay Petrequin)

The venture is two-pronged. “Reward of Seeing the Unseen” refers back to the whiteboard magnet art – some by veterans, others by the blind. The “Stand Robust” materials is all by space artist Gregg Figura, utilizing flag colours and different large-scale imagery to channel life in instances of battle in Ukraine.

Figura says the 2 halves of the exhibit go hand in hand. What bonds them?

“Undoubtedly the concept freedom isn’t free. That there’s a worth to be paid for freedom, and it hurts,” he mentioned.

The magnet art was initially conceptualized as a manner to offer art remedy to the blind. Figura utilized for a LARAC grant in partnership with the Glens Falls Affiliation for the Blind, and in his personal phrases, he wished to show the blind to attract.

“The president of the group lifted up his eyebrows, and I might inform he was pondering that is perhaps a bit troublesome,” Figura recalled. “However it was surprisingly simple, once I put my thoughts to it.”

The magnet art makes use of high-raised magnets of various shapes. Blind and low-vision group members would construct every little thing from self-portraits to penguins – a lot of that are within the exhibit.

Works of magnet art created by the native blind group dangle at Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photograph: Jay Petrequin)

From there, Figura was contacted by Cindy Roberts, a Gold Star Mother and organizer of the veterans’ group at VFW Submit #6196 in Queensbury. She noticed what Figura’s magnet art system did as art remedy for one group, and noticed it as an ideal conduit for an additional – veterans residing with PTSD and different types of ache inflicted by their very own time in service, and by these of relations.

The exhibit is stuffed with works like White’s sizzling air balloon, which has helped her to depict one thing particular to her expertise as a veteran. Others, like Ken and Cathy Hayward of Granville, usually are not veterans themselves, however created their works of art as a tribute to kin within the midst of their very own battles – just like the couple’s great-grandson, Chase.

“The final time we noticed him was in November, and he threw a whiffle ball at me, and mentioned ‘Catch, Grandma,’” Cathy Hayward recounted whereas indicating a bit of art exhibiting the ball coming towards a pair of arms, together with a number of images of Chase. “I didn’t catch it.”

Cathy Hayward speaks about her work of art, which reveals her great-grandson Chase throwing a ball to her the final time they noticed one another. Chase, a 3-year-old battling most cancers, instructed his grandparents that they need to depict one thing on their minds. (Photograph: Jay Petrequin)

Chase, at 3 years previous, is preventing most cancers. He’s at present on the successful facet of the struggle, however stays in medical care. When Ken and Cathy instructed their great-grandson concerning the art venture, he was fast to provide a suggestion. The couple has household in navy service, who they thought of depicting, nevertheless it was Chase’s struggle – and his request – that gained out.

“He instructed us to do one thing that was on our minds, and that we’re fascinated with.”

The Haywards additionally created a bit of art depicting the log cabin house they constructed collectively, which burned down in 1990.

Art remedy is a significant device for veterans residing with PTSD, nevertheless it’s not the one one at their disposal. Sandy Arnold, who served 28 years as an Military nurse, depicted a horse from Dapple a Day, a program that connects folks with PTSD and disabilities with remedy horses – creating bonds that depart far more than a hoofprint of impression.

“I’ve an issue with belief. With a horse, it builds up your belief,” Arnold defined. “One thing we do with the horses is we do stimulus coaching. We construct the belief between us and them; we open an umbrella above their head; we stroll on plastic, so the noises wouldn’t scare them.”

A horse, depicted by veteran Sandy Arnold, representing her expertise with remedy horses by the Dapple a Day program. (Photograph: Jay Petrequin)

Interactions with remedy horses have been necessary even moreso for Arnold, who struggles with well being and respiration points. When the COVID-19 pandemic first struck in 2020, she remoted herself, fearing for her well being, and her life. The horse – and its place in a public house – function an emblem of her rebuilding confidence in interacting with the skin world.

Figura is the facilitator of the veteran group’s paintings, and he has his personal favorites. One depicts a gaggle of bushes poking out of the snow, created by a Pentagon worker who was current for the terrorist assault of Sept. 11, 2001. Figura says that the phrases he heard from the artist are ones he hears from many – to his nice shock.

“This particular person mentioned they don’t have any expertise – and it’s an extremely beautiful piece, I imagine,” he mentioned. “These folks – 90% of them, 95% of them – they are saying they don’t have any expertise. All of them have expertise.”

Figura speaks a few work of art by a neighborhood veteran on the “Reward of Seeing the Unseen” exhibit at Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photograph: Jay Petrequin)

Figura is hoping to assist extra folks notice their expertise – and inform their tales – utilizing the identical magnetic means displayed on the library. Subsequent on his listing are native teams with bodily challenges, together with restricted ranges of motion. He additionally hopes to take the exhibit to Washington, D.C. and has been speaking with Senator Dan Stec, a Queensbury native, on the primary steps to creating {that a} actuality.

When he seems to be on the magnet art and his personal Ukraine-related work – which work began on 5 years in the past, lengthy earlier than the Russian invasion introduced the nation’s struggles additional into the general public consciousness – Figura sees hope.

“There’s hope, and there’s a manner by all the issues that we’re going by. The pandemic, all of this stuff. As we assist one another, help one another and do issues collectively, that’s proven by all of this.”

For individuals who wish to meet the artists and listen to their tales for themselves, the library is internet hosting an official opening for the exhibit at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Could 19. The exhibit is open till the tip of Could.