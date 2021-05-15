Magnum 4D Malaysia Latest Live Result Today For May 16, 2021

Magnum 4D Life lottery is one in every of many 4 predominant lotteries in Malaysia. The lottery takes plan each Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Nonetheless, there are additionally occasional particular attracts that want plan on Tuesday. This lottery is a minute various than different lotteries. This lottery pays its winner every day in its construct of giving a bumper jackpot prize snappy. Moreover it is a ways reportedly the predominant legalized lottery blueprint by the authorities. The Magnum 4D lottery is performed by the people residing in Malaysia and Singapore.

Magnum 4D most traditional lottery profitable numbers and outcomes for Would possibly properly properly properly simply 16, 2021

The Magnum 4D dwell consequence of the lottery’s profitable numbers would possibly be provided at round 7: 00 p.m. MYT. Check for the closing lastly leads to a while as they’ll be up beforehand beneath. The closing sport took plan on Feb 6, 2021. The large prize at some stage of the lottery was RM 1,000 every day for 20 years and the 2nd prize was RM 1,000 every day for 100 days.

Magnum 4D Lottery Earlier Winners

Magnum 4D dwell outcomes had been earlier drawn on Feb 6, 2021. The profitable numbers of the Magnum 4D most traditional consequence are 05, 07, 14, 19, 20, 28, 30, 34 . The bonus numbers had been 15, 33. The prizes had been divided right into a 20-year slot and a 100-day slot.

The way to play Magnum 4D lottery?

The Magnum 4D Life lottery sport is inconspicuous to play

First, you want to eat 8 numbers from a plight of numbers from 1 to 36. Each Magnum Life play prices RM 1.

Once you happen to are unable to eat your numbers, potentialities are you will presumably be able to bewitch Fortunate Rob.

Fortunate Rob will randomly hold you your 8 numbers for the play.

On the day of the plan, 8 profitable numbers are drawn together with 2 bonus numbers. Once you happen to match your entire 8 profitable numbers then you definately similar to the Monumental Prize of RM 1,000 every day for 20 years. Once you happen to match 7 profitable numbers and 1 bonus quantity then you definately like RM 1,000 every day for 100 days.

It’s precious that just about all lotteries at some stage of the sector personal a hold quantity that’s given to winners snappy i.e. as a lump sum. Nonetheless, the Magnum 4D lottery is unusual ensuing from its prize blueprint. This has been a wanted part in its fame.