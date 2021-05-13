Magnum 4D Malaysia Latest Live Result Today For May 9, 2021

Magnum 4D Existence lottery is with out doubt certainly one of many 4 essential lotteries in Malaysia. The lottery takes state of affairs each Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Nonetheless, there are moreover occasional particular attracts that occur on Tuesday. This lottery is a bit diverse than different lotteries. This lottery pays its winner day by day as a substitute of giving a bumper jackpot prize . It is moreover reportedly the primary legalized lottery machine by the authorities. The Magnum 4D lottery is finished by the of us residing in Malaysia and Singapore.

Magnum 4D most fashionable lottery successful numbers and outcomes for Will even unbiased 9, 2021

The Magnum 4D reside outcomes of the lottery’s successful numbers will likely be introduced at round 7: 00 p.m. MYT. Take a look at for the closing finally ends up shortly as they’re going to be up to this point under. The closing recreation took state of affairs on Feb 6, 2021. The large prize all of the association by way of the lottery modified into as soon as RM 1,000 day by day for 20 years and the 2nd prize modified into as soon as RM 1,000 day by day for 100 days.

Magnum 4D Lottery Previous Winners

Magnum 4D reside outcomes had been earlier drawn on Feb 6, 2021. The successful numbers of the Magnum 4D most fashionable end result are 05, 07, 14, 19, 20, 28, 30, 34 . The bonus numbers had been 15, 33. The prizes had been divided exact right into a 20-year slot and a 100-day slot.

How one can play Magnum 4D lottery?

The Magnum 4D Existence lottery recreation is simple to play

First, you would preserve gotten to buy 8 numbers from a negate of numbers from 1 to 36. Each Magnum Existence play prices RM 1.

While you might be unable to buy your numbers, you would effectively presumably recall Fortunate Come by.

Fortunate Come by will randomly assign you your 8 numbers for the play.

On the day of the design, 8 successful numbers are drawn together with 2 bonus numbers. While you match the full 8 successful numbers then you definitely purchased the Gigantic Prize of RM 1,000 day by day for 20 years. While you match 7 successful numbers and 1 bonus amount then you definitely purchased RM 1,000 day by day for 100 days.

It is notable that the majority lotteries internationally preserve a mounted amount that is given to winners i.e. as a lump sum. Nonetheless, the Magnum 4D lottery is queer due to its prize machine. This has been the largest ingredient in its recognition.