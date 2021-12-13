Magnus EX e-scooter can give a range of up to 121 km in a single charge gets up to five years warranty

In this electric scooter, you will get anti-theft alarm, remote keyless entry, CBS braking system, tubeless tyres. Along with this, better seating posture, high ground clearance, telescoping suspension, sporty hand light and rear view mirror will be available.

Considering the demand for electric scooters in India, two-wheeler companies are rapidly moving towards e-scooters. This is the reason that manufacturing of electric scooters is increasing in India. Now Ampere Electric Company has launched an electric scooter in India. The company claims that it will be a comfortable ride on country roads. The Magnus EX will run 121 km on a single charge. The company says that many new features have been added to it.

Magnus EX electric scooter price – The ex-showroom price of Ampere Electric’s Magnus EX electric scooter is Rs 68,999. This price is like FAME-2 subsidy. At the same time, this electric scooter will be available in three color options Galactic Grey, Graphite Black and Metallic Red. You can also book online for the test drive of this electric scooter.

Specifications of Magnus EX electric scooter – In this electric scooter, you will get 60V, 28Ah advanced Lithium Ion battery. Which takes 5 to 6 hours to charge. At the same time, 1200W motor will be available in this electric scooter. Which gives the Magnus EX electric scooter a top speed of 50 kmph. At the same time, this scooter gives a range of 121 km in a single charge.

5 Years Warranty – You will get 3 years warranty on the Magnus EX electric scooter. Which can be extended for 2 years. At the same time, you can bring this electric scooter home on EMI option. Along with this, the company claims that running this electric scooter will cost only 15 paise per km.