MAH CET 2022: Revised Maharashtra CET Registration Deadline, see full details here – mah cet 2022 Reschedule Registration Check new dates

MAH CET 2022: Revised Maharashtra CET Registration Deadline
After passing MAH MBA / MMS CET 2022 Counseling for admission in State Institutions and Universities including Management Educational Institutions of Colleges run by Government of Maharashtra, Department of University Management Management Education and University Management Educational Institutions Institutions. Can participate in the process.
Apply for MAH CET 2022 ace …
Step 1- Candidates visit the official website mahacet.org.
Step 2- Then click on the assigned MBA / MMS CET
Step 3- Fill out the application with details including personal information and educational details.
Step 4- Submit application and download.
To be considered eligible to apply for MAH MBA CET 2022, the candidate must have at least one degree in any branch of any university recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or the Association of Indian Universities and have a bachelor’s degree for a period of at least three years. 50% marks or equivalent or sitting for final year examination. There will also be some relaxation in terms of eligibility marks for candidates in the reserved category.
