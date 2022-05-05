MAH CET 2022: Revised Maharashtra CET Registration Deadline, see full details here – mah cet 2022 Reschedule Registration Check new dates

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) Cell has changed the registration dates for MAH CET 2022. As per the changed dates, candidates can now apply for MAH-MBA and MMS CET 2022 till May 11. Eligible and interested candidates can register by visiting the official website mahacet.org. Candidates should note that the dates of the CET exam have also changed and according to the changed schedule, the exam will be held between 23rd to 25th August.After passing MAH MBA / MMS CET 2022 Counseling for admission in State Institutions and Universities including Management Educational Institutions of Colleges run by Government of Maharashtra, Department of University Management Management Education and University Management Educational Institutions Institutions. Can participate in the process.

Step 1- Candidates visit the official website mahacet.org.

Step 2- Then click on the assigned MBA / MMS CET

Step 3- Fill out the application with details including personal information and educational details.

Step 4- Submit application and download.

To be considered eligible to apply for MAH MBA CET 2022, the candidate must have at least one degree in any branch of any university recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or the Association of Indian Universities and have a bachelor’s degree for a period of at least three years. 50% marks or equivalent or sitting for final year examination. There will also be some relaxation in terms of eligibility marks for candidates in the reserved category.