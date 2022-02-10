Mahaan Free Movie Download In HD 720p by Filmyzilla Website

Mahaan Free Movie Download In HD 720p



Mahaan Free Movie Download 2022 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

Mahaan Movies Info:

Movie Name: Mahaan

Released Year : 2022

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Mahaan (2022) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Mahaan Amazon Prime Video

Mahaan Information

Release Date: 10 February 2022 (India)

Directed by-Karthik Subbara

Produced by-Lalit Kumar

Music by-Santhosh Narayanan

Cinematography by-Shreyaas Krishna

Film Editing by-Vivek Harshan

Production Design by-Kumar Gangappan, Santhanam

Costume Design by-Praveen Raja

Makeup Department-Baldev Varma

Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Srinivasan Elangovan

Sound Department-Mauricio López, Ivo Moraga, Kunal Rajan, Soledad Vargas

Stunts-Dinesh Subbarayan

Camera and Electrical Department-Sathish Saakar

Editorial Department-Suresh Ravi

Music Department-F.A.M.E.’S. Project, Bohemia Junction Limited, Mahalingam, Santhosh Narayanan

Additional Crew-Tuney John, M. Sherit.

Storyline

It is a narrative of a series of events that transform the whole life of an ordinary man as well as all the people around him. Mahaan features real-life father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram together for the very first time, along with Bobby Simha and Simran in pivotal roles. It is the story of a man whose family leaves him when he strays from the path of ideological living in his search for personal freedom.

However, as he realizes his ambitions, he also misses the presence of his son in his life. Having fulfilled his dream of becoming a billionaire, does life give him a second chance to be a father? This story is about how his life goes through an unexpected series of events in this thrilling, action packed journey.

Where to see Mahaan?

Top Cast Of Mahaan

Actor Role In Mahaan Movie Vikram as Gandhi Mahaan Simran as Naachi Dhruv Vikram as Dadabhai Naoroji Bobby Simha as Sathyavan Vettai Muthu Kumar as Gnanodaiyam Sananth as Rocky Vani Bhojan as Mangai Master Raghavan as Young Gandhi Gajaraj as Rajavel Balaji Sakthivel as Soosaiyappan Aadukalam Naren as Mohandoss Vishalini as Gandhi’s Mother Aakshath Das as Young Dadabhai Naoroji Deepak Paramesh as Anthony Kaleeswaran as Sivanesan Subatra as Thilagu Sathya Prema as Sivanesan Daughter Vijaya Muthu as Vijayan

Mahaan (2022) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

Mahaan Movie Information

Year: 2022

Country- India

Language: Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP

Mahaan Story review

Screenshot: Mahaan Movie Trailer

