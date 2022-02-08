Mahabharat Bheem actor Praveen kumar sobti passed away due to serious illness read in detail. Mahabharat Bheem actor Praveen Kumar Sobti passed away after prolonged illness, read details here

soldiers in bsf

After this Praveen Kumar came to Mumbai to work in films. Praveen Kumar has done more than 50 films in his career. Praveen Kumar, who hails from Punjab, had a relationship with politics and BSF as well as being an actor. Praveen Kumar has served as a soldier in BSF.

This is how the character of Bhima got

He joined BSF at the age of just 20. Praveen Kumar also got the character of Bhima in Mahabharata from luck. One of his friends had told that BR Chopra is looking for a strong boy for Bhima. And he wants to meet Praveen.

fought with AAP party, got defeated and then joined BJP

He met BR Chopra and Praveen became the Bhima of Mahabharata. Praveen won many competitions and was selected for discus throw in the 1966 Commonwealth Games. In 2013, he contested for AAP party from Wazirpur. But alas lost. Joined BJP in the year 2014.

4 medals in Asian Games, work in so many films

Praveen Kumar Sobti won 4 medals in Asian Games. Includes 2 Gold, One Silver and one Bronze medal. After this Shahshahan worked in many films like Rakshasa, Humse Hai Zamana, Hum Hain Lajwaab, Throne, Loha, Nakabandi among others. Played the role of Sabu in Chacha Chaudhary TV Show.