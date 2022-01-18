Mahabharat fame Nitish Bharadwaj separation from wife Smita after 12 years | ‘Krishna’ of Mahabharata, Nitish Bharadwaj separated from wife after 12 years of marriage, said- ‘Divorce is more painful than death’

Mahabharat fame Nitish Bharadwaj separation from wife Smita after 12 years | ‘Krishna’ of Mahabharata, Nitish Bharadwaj separated from wife after 12 years of marriage, said- ‘Divorce is more painful than demise’

Mahabharat fame actor Nitish Bhardwaj has separated from wife Smita after 12 years of marriage. The couple filed for divorce in September 2019 and his ex-wife, who is an IAS officer, is at present residing in Indore with their twin daughters. Speaking about his divorce throughout a current interview, the actor mentioned that ‘divorce is generally more painful than demise’.

He informed that the case has been filed within the Household Courtroom in Mumbai. Speaking to Bombay Instances, the actor mentioned, “I do not need to go into the explanations for divorce however can solely say that generally divorce might be more painful than demise since you dwell with a damaged coronary heart.”

Speaking about marriage, Nitish Bhardwaj mentioned, “I’ve been unfortunate however am a agency believer within the establishment of marriage. There might be many causes for the breakdown of marriage. However when a household breaks down, the kids endure probably the most. Due to this fact, it is the accountability of the dad and mom to make sure that their kids are least harmed.”

Considerably, aside from Mahabharat, Nitish Bhardwaj is identified for his portrayal of Lord Vishnu in some of BR Chopra’s different standard exhibits like Vishnu Purana. He has additionally labored in lots of Hindi and Marathi movies.

Story first printed: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 13:02 [IST]