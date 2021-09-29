Mahakaleshwar picture not printed on ticket: Why Mahakal Mandir Prabodhan is a big decision, Bhasmati ticket will not be printed Mahakaleshwar’s picture

Highlights The Mahakala temple management made several changes in the rules

Mahakaleshwar’s picture will now be printed on ashes and protocol tickets

Prohibition of offering water through priests

Corona has since made changes to Mahakal management

Ujjain

Mahakal temple management has taken a big decision. Mahakal’s picture will no longer be printed on ashes and protocol tickets. In addition, the offering of water by priests is prohibited. The decision was made because people were throwing away the ticket and it had a picture of God on it. It also causes kicking. With this in mind, the Mahakal temple management has taken this decision.

Tickets for Bhasmati at Mahakal Temple are Rs. A picture of Mahakaleshwar is printed on it. Generally people throw away tickets after darshan. This often offends God. The priests of the temple had protested against this. It was said that there should be no image of God on anything that people set foot on. After this, the temple committee has decided that this will not happen now.

Now there will be no photo of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga on the ashes ticket of Mahakal temple. Normal tickets will now be issued. The temple management has said that it is our best effort not to hurt anyone’s religious feelings. At the same time, the practice of offering water to Mahakala through priests has also been banned. The committee has erected temporary steel barricades on the approach road of the first rally of Ganpati Mandap. After this, no priest and his representative will be able to reach the devotees.

Significantly, many of the rules of darshan in the Mahakala temple have been changed during the Corona period. However, following the Corona protocol, devotees come here for darshan. The temple management is also taking strict action in this regard.