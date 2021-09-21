Mahant Narendra Giri dies: Saints did not eat food after the death of Narendra Giri in Haridwar

Shri Niranjani Haridwar has created peace with the news of the demise of Mahant Narendra Giri, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad in Panchayati Akhada. The saints living in the arena have not eaten since nightfall. The death of the president of the Akhada Parishad under suspicious circumstances has caused mourning in the entire Sant Samaj.Shri Mahant Shiv Shankar Giri Awan Akhada Bhupatwala Haridwar said that the sad news was received at 8 pm on Monday, but we do not believe the news of the suicide of the president of the Akhada Parishad. He says that the president of the Akhada Parishad was a very wise, intelligent and enthusiastic saint. Who performed many programs like Kumbh and Mahakumbh with their efficiency. Rich people with such personalities cannot do such things. This is the subject of investigation.

He said that the entire Sant Samaj was mourning and the Sant Samaj wanted an impartial inquiry into the cause of his death. “If there is no impartial inquiry, we will demand a CBI inquiry,” he said.