Mahant Narendra Giri News: News of Mahant Narendra Giri’s death in Hindi today: Mahant Narendra Giri’s death news

The body of Mahant Narendra Giri, mahant of Baghambari Gaddi and president of Akhada Parishad, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his bedroom on Monday. Police are calling it suicide. A 7-page handwritten suicide note was also found in the room. In which many accusations have been made against the disciples. Among them is the name of the main disciple Anand Giri. The suicide note cited disputes and allegations regarding the monastery’s assets.It is said that the disciples pressured him and tried to tarnish his image, which made him unhappy. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and seized the body and the suicide note. Disciple Anandagiri has been taken into custody, the UP ADG said. The autopsy will be done after the consent of the Akhada Parishad officials.

If the door did not open, the disciples called the police

IG KP Singh informed on Monday, “Around 5:25 pm, he received information on the phone from Bablu, a disciple of Mahant Narendra Giri, that he had choked. Giri used to rest for some time after lunch. When the door did not open for a long time, the disciples first called.

The abbot’s body was found hanging from a fan with the help of a rope

He found out about the incident when he broke down the door without picking up the phone. The abbot’s body was found hanging from a rope in his room by a fan. After receiving the information, the police took the body into custody in the presence of the officers who reached the spot. The forensic team examined and confiscated the 7-page suicide note present in the room. The suicide note is handwritten.

Is written sarcasticallySuicide note

The IG said that in the suicide note, the mahants have tarnished their image due to the monastery property dispute. This letter is written in a very touching manner. It says he never compromised his honor.

Disciple Anand Giri’s name is also in the suicide note.

He devoted all his energy to taking the monastery forward and devoted his life to the protection and growth of the monastery. But despite that, he was charged. The letter also mentions the name of the main disciple Anand Giri.

Narendra Giri was in the headlines because of his statements

Anand Giri was expelled from the monastery by Narendra Giri a few days back. However, he was later taken back to the monastery after the mediation of the Akhada Parishad. Both Narendra Giri and Anand Giri are associated with Niranjani Akhada. Narendra Giri has also been in the headlines for his statements. Whether it is a case of declaring controversial saints as fake saints or murder and persecution of saints. He was always outspoken in such matters.

The saints of Ayodhya said that there should be a high-level inquiry into the death

Demanding a high-level inquiry into the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, the saints of Ayodhya said they could not commit suicide. The saints said his death should be investigated at the highest level. Dr. Ram Vilas Vedanti, who is associated with the temple movement, fears the conspiracy behind the death of Mahant Narendra Giri. He said he could not commit suicide. He was with us in the temple movement. There could be a big conspiracy behind this.

The country has given Mahant Kanhaiya Das – a great saint

Mahant Kanhaiya Das, president of the Ayodhya Sant Samiti, said an inquiry should be held into the circumstances under which he committed suicide. The country has given a great saint. He said that he had launched a campaign against the anarchists who infiltrated the Sant Samaj and showed them the way out.

This is a very serious matter – Mahant Kamal Nayan Das

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the successor of Maniram camp, has also demanded a high-level inquiry into the death of Mahant Narendra Giri. He said that in the government of Yogi Adityanath, the top saints should commit suicide, which is a serious matter.

