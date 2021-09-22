Mahant Narendra Giri: There may be more people behind the death of Narendra Giri Shamil: Many plotted to kill Narendra Giri?

Highlights Narendra Giri’s body was found hanging from a noose in Prayagraj’s Baghambri Math.

Police found a suicide note near the body, in which Anand Giri was charged

A mahant from Haridwar said there were likely to be more people behind the plot.

Prayagraj

‘I learned that Anand Giri is going to present a morphed photo in front of the people, showing me with a girl. Anand asked me how many people would you prove your innocence once the allegations spread? I have lived a life of honor … and I cannot live the humiliation I have to face … ‘This is mentioned in Narendra Giri’s alleged suicide note, which was found near his body on Monday.

Saints in Haridwar, including Narendra Giri’s disciples, have now alleged that his death was the result of a conspiracy. He said he was angry with the mahant for the many controversial decisions he had taken as the head of the All India Akhada Parishad (ABAP).

What did the saint say?

One saint said, ‘There is no possibility of just one or two people behind his death. Since taking over as the head of the All India Akhada Parishad in 2016, many people have been unhappy with his decisions. ‘



The list of fake sadhus was published

In 2017, Narendra Giri released a list of fake ascetics. This made many angry. He said, ‘Such hypocritical fathers should be imprisoned. Their assets should be investigated. The list of fake saints had stirred up many sadhus across the country.

There were allegations of murder of disciple Ashish.

Giri was charged in 2019 with the murder of Ashish Giri, secretary of Panchayati Akhada in Daryaganj (Allahabad). There was talk of a dispute over property after Ashish was found dead in a mysterious situation. However, in the police investigation, Narendra Giri got a clean chit.

The transgender arena is not recognized

Narendra Giri had also angered a group of saints during Aquarius 2021 when he refused to recognize the ABAP for the transgender arena, which he presented for the first time at the festival.