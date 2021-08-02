Maharashtra 12th Class Result 2021 will be released tomorrow

Maharashtra 12th Class Result 2021: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education may release the 12th result on Tuesday. According to the latest update, the 12th class result will be declared on August 3, 2021 at 4 pm. After the declaration of the result, students who have registered for the 12th examination will be able to check the result by visiting the official website of Maharashtra Board, mahresult.nic.in. Apart from Maharashtra Board’s website mahresults.nic.in, students can also check results by visiting results.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in.

14 lakh students are waiting for the result

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has announced the result dates (Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Date) by tweeting. In the academic session 2021, around 14 lakh students in Maharashtra had registered themselves for the class 12 exams. The examination was first postponed and later canceled by the state government due to the corona epidemic across the country.

Result prepared on the formula of 40:30:30

Keeping in mind the second wave of Kovid-19, the Maharashtra government had canceled the class 12th examination. After that the state government has prepared the result on the basis of internal evaluation. It was decided to follow the 40:30:30 formula to evaluate the merit of the students. On the basis of this formula, the 12th result has been prepared. 40 percent weightage has been given to the marks obtained by the candidates in class 12th internals. 30 percent weightage is given to the final score of class 11th and the remaining 30 percent weightage is given to the average of the best of three subject theory papers of class 10th.