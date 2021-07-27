Maharashtra 12th Result 2021 will be declared by July 30

Maharashtra 12th Result 2021: The 12th result can be released by the Maharashtra Education Board at any time. Students can check the result by visiting the official website of Maharashtra Board https://mahresult.nic.in/.

Maharashtra 12th Result 2021: The class 12 result can be released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) at any time. According to the latest update, the result is likely to be released by July 31. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad can confirm this a day before the result is announced. Students can check the result by visiting the official website of Maharashtra Board https://mahresult.nic.in/.

Read More: School Reopening: Uttarakhand government approved, schools from 6th to 12th will open from August 1

Instructions to release the result by July 31

July 31 is the deadline set by the Supreme Court of India for the states to declare the results of class 10 and class 12 examinations. In such a situation, all the boards are busy releasing the result as soon as possible.

all students will be promoted

This time all the students of class 12 in Maharashtra will be promoted due to the corona pandemic. The marks of all the students will be evaluated on the basis of their internal assessment. Students can visit the official website of Maharashtra Board https://mahresult.nic.in/ to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2021. Let us inform that this year the Maharashtra government had canceled the class 12 examination due to the Kovid epidemic.

Read More: Name of IIT Madras will not be changed, 3 institutions will be merged in Higher Education Commission