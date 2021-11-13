Maharashtra: 26 Maoists killed in the second biggest operation of Gadchiroli, more than 500 C-60 commandos fought for 10 hours

SP Ankit Goyal said that we have got the bodies of 26 Naxalites from the forest so far. The identity of the slain Maoists would be known by Sunday morning. They say that the encounter started at 6 in the morning and went on till 4 in the evening. This is the longest encounter in the history of Gadchiroli.

At least 26 Naxals were killed in an encounter with the police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Saturday. Gadchiroli is located at a distance of more than 900 kms from Mumbai. Police say that so far we have found the bodies of 26 Naxalites from the forest. This encounter is being described as the second biggest operation of Gadchiroli. For 10 hours, more than 500 commandos fought with the Maoists. During this, there was heavy firing from both the sides.

According to sources, a C-60 police commando team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Soumya Munde had launched a search operation in the Mardintola forest area of ​​Kochi in the morning, following which the encounter started. The identity of the slain Naxalites is not yet known, but a prominent leader of Naxalites is also likely to be among the dead. Officials had earlier said that four policemen were also seriously injured in the encounter and were airlifted to Nagpur for treatment. This district is adjacent to the border of Chhattisgarh.

District Superintendent of Police Ankit Goel said that so far the bodies of 26 Naxalites have been found from the forest. The identity of the slain Maoists would be known by Sunday morning. They say that the encounter started at 6 in the morning and went on till 4 in the evening. This is the second longest encounter in the history of Gadchiroli. Although the police claim that 100 Allied C-60 police commandos took part in the encounter, the Indian Express reported that 16 parties were involved in the encounter. There were more than 500 commandos among them. Sources say that the police already had information about the presence of Maoists in the forest. The members of the Corchi Dalam Group were led by Sukhlal.

The Gadchiroli police had earlier gunned down 40 Maoists on 23 April 2018. During that time there was an encounter at two places. However, in Saturday’s operation it was also rumored that CPI (Maoist) Central Committee member Milind Teltumbte was also killed, but police say that this is yet to be confirmed. There is also news that the police had arrested a person who was close to the Mao leader. It was through him that the police carried out the operation and with precise blows killed 26 Maoists in one stroke.