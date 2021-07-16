Maharashtra 5947 schools from 8th to 12th opened in rural areas, 4,16,599 students arrived on first day

School Reopening: Schools have reopened in rural areas of Maharashtra after no new cases of corona were reported. The Education Department has informed that 5,947 schools in rural areas have been opened.

Maharashtra School Reopening: The Maharashtra government has given instructions to open 5,947 schools in rural areas for classes 8th to 12th, which are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with coronavirus safety protocols. The Maharashtra Education Department has already issued the necessary notification in this regard. After receiving information about no new cases of Kovid-19 coming from rural areas, instructions were issued by the Education Department to open these schools.

Vikas Garad, Deputy Director, Maharashtra Council of Educational Research and Training said that there are a total of 19,997 secondary and higher secondary schools in the state, where 45,07,445 students study from class 8th to 12th. Out of these 19,997 schools, 5,947 schools in rural areas reopened on Thursday. He said that on the first day a total of 4,16,599 students came to the schools.

Maharashtra Board 10th result released

On the other hand Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the result of class 10th examination today. Maharashtra Board 10th Result (Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2021) students can check the official website result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in. 15,70,996 students of class 10 have passed the exam. 83,262 students have got 90 percentile and above. 957 students have secured 100% marks in the examination. A total of 15.70 lakh students have cleared the class 10 exam.

Maharashtra Education Board President Dinkar Patil has informed that the result of 4922 students has been reserved. In these cases the data of the students has not been received as these students are repeaters. If student find any discrepancy in their board result then they can contact to board officials or concerned schools.

