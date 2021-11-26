Maharashtra: Announcement of giving 50 thousand to the families of those who died of Corona, people asked this question to the Yogi government by mentioning the dead bodies in the Ganges

The Congress is making similar demands in the central government as well as in other states. After this announcement of the Maharashtra government, the Yogi government has come under target on social media.

The Uddhav government of Maharashtra has announced to give 50-50 thousand rupees to the families of those killed in the corona epidemic. The revenue department of the state has given this information on behalf of the government.

This announcement of the Uddhav government came after the letter of the Congress Legislature Party, in which it was requested to give one lakh rupees each to the families of those who died from Corona. Congress is making a similar demand in the central government as well as in other states. After this announcement of the Maharashtra government, the Yogi government has come under target on social media.

People are demanding such compensation in UP also. People are asking questions to the Yogi government, referring to the dead bodies being dumped in the Ganges. Twitter user Dushyant Dwivedi (@DushyantDiwvedi) wrote- “Good decision. Now UP was left to give help, where dead bodies were floating in the Ganges.

Along with this, some users also told this compensation to be insufficient. Vipin Jain (@vj17061985) wrote- How so little, just 50 thousand for those who died, at least listen to your ruling mate who said that 1 lakh should be given by the state government. Actually it should be minimum 5 lakhs by the state government.

It was said by the state government that an independent portal would be created for the distribution of this compensation. Where the affected families will have to apply. After that the amount of compensation will be given after completing the necessary process. Similar compensation is being given in some other states. The Supreme Court has also approved the plan of the Central Government, according to which 50 -50 thousand rupees will be given to the families of citizens who died from Corona.

Let us inform that Maharashtra is also included in the states most affected by Corona. So far one lakh 40 thousand deaths have taken place in the state. At the same time, the Congress has demanded a compensation of at least four lakhs for the families of the corona deceased. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked to increase the amount of compensation even in Congress ruled states.