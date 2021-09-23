Maharashtra ATS News: Zakir works for ISI suspected agencies: Zakir Hussain Sheikh works for ISI

Recently, a special cell of the Delhi Police arrested six people for plotting blasts in the country. The Maharashtra ATS is also investigating the matter in collaboration with the Delhi Police. Following the investigation, the Maharashtra ATS has arrested two accused in the case.

The two accused are Zakir Hussain Sheikh and Rizwan Momin. According to Maharashtra ATS sources, Zakir was aware of the entire plot. However, he is still not cooperating much in the ATS investigation. Because of this he does not give full details of this conspiracy.

Is Zakir’s brother Shakir similar to Anthony?

Anthony alias Anas alias Anwar has been named in the FIR of Maharashtra ATS. If the sources are to be believed, the ATS has received indications during interrogation that Zakir’s brother is Shakir Anthony and he used to talk to him frequently. It is also learned that Shakir used to tell him how to carry out this planning of D Company.

Zakir’s criminal background

According to the ATS, Mumbai police arrested six people of Chhota Shakeel in 2001. At the time, he was accused of working for the Pakistani agency ISI. The accused were then asked to target some eminent persons in India. BJP leader LK Advani’s name was also included in it. When the then Mumbai Commissioner of Police MN Singh came to know about this, the police arrested 6 persons from Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore. At that time, Zakir Hussain Sheikh was arrested from Chennai.

Riot plot

At that time, the Mumbai Police investigation had revealed that the arrested accused was trying to do something big in Mumbai and Lucknow and there was a plot to carry out a chain bombing. During the interrogation, the accused had said that at that time, their intention should have been to cause riots between the two communities, so as to destabilize the communal atmosphere in the country.

The court acquitted him

After the arrest of the accused, when they were produced in court and at a later date, the case could not stand in court due to lack of evidence. Zakir Hussain and other accused were acquitted in 2003. Subsequently, the Crime Branch has challenged the order in the Mumbai High Court, but the case has not come to light so far.

Anthony with David

At the same time, according to agency sources, Zakir’s brother Shakir has been absconding since 2001 when his name came up in the LK Advani assassination plot. He is currently wanted in this case. Investigators also know that Shakir D managed to escape to Pakistan through the gang’s network.

This time he managed to reach Pakistan and has been with Dawood ever since. The agencies also learned that Anthony was none other than Shakir. Zakir had written his name Anthony on his mobile so that no one would suspect him.