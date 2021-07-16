Maharashtra Board 10th Result released, girls outshine, 957 students get 100% marks

Maharashtra Board 10th Result: 957 students of class X have secured 100% marks. Out of 22,767 schools, 22,384 schools have got cent percent results.

Maharashtra Board 10th ResultMaharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education) has released the class 10th result. The 10th class result has been released by MSBSHSE at result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in. The result has been prepared on the basis of internal assessment after it was decided to cancel the class 10th board examination due to the second wave of corona infection. This year 957 students have secured 100% marks in class 10th.

girls won

In the year 2021, girls have won. The overall pass percentage of girls is 99.96 percent while that of boys is 99.94. A total of 16,58,624 students registered for the exam this year include 9.09 lakh boys and 7.48 lakh girls.

Check result like this

Firstly candidates visit the official site of the board at mahresult.nic.in. Click on MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 link available on the home page. Enter roll number and other details. Press submit and your result will be displayed on the screen. Check result and download page. Keep a hard copy of the same with you for further need.

Marksheet will be received from schools

Maharashtra 10th Result 2021 (10th result 2021) has been declared. Candidates can download the marksheet from the official site of Maharashtra Board at mahahsscboard.in. They can also get the original mark sheet from their respective schools.

100 percent result of 22384 schools

The total number of registered schools in Maharashtra is 22767. In which 16,58,614 students had registered for class 10th examination. Out of 22,767 schools in the state, 22,384 schools have got cent percent results.

