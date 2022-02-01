maharashtra board: board exams: agitation of students in Maharashtra demanding cancellation of exams, police baton charge

Hundreds of students on Monday staged a protest near the residence of Maharashtra’s school education minister Varsha Gaikwad demanding cancellation of the 10th-12th class offline exams. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. The agitation took place at Ashok Mill Naka in Dharavi. Police said the students were approaching the minister’s residence nearby, so they had to use mild caning to stop them.Apart from the metros, students from Thane and Nashik also took part in the agitation, but were not allowed to do so, a police official said based on information circulated on social media.

“No student was injured in the beating. Some students were arrested and taken to the police station, but were soon released,” a police official said.

Let us know that Maharashtra SSC and HSC board exams will be conducted offline in March-April 2022. The 12th exams will start from 04 March 2022. The 10th exams will start from March 15, 2022. HSC (12th) board exams will run till March 30, 2022 and SSC (10th) board exams will run till April 04, 2022.