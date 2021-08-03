Maharashtra Board declares the 12th results

MSBHSE HSC Result 2021: Maharashtra Board declared the 12th result at 4 pm which can be seen by visiting the official website of the board.

New Delhi. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the HSC results today. Maharashtra 12th board results have been available from 4 pm onwards in many places other than the official sites.

Where to see result

Maharashtra 12th board results can be easily accessed at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. Apart from these websites, collective results can also be seen on mahasscboard.in. On this you can also view and download college wise result.

Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, while tweeting from his official account, told how the result can be seen.

Download result like this

•Go to the homepage of Maharashtra result named mahresult.nic.in

•Tap on the link HSC Exam 2021 – Results

•After which a login window will open on the screen

•Now login with your credentials

•After this your Maharashtra 12th result will be shown on the screen

•You can also download it by selecting the download option

Unsatisfied students will be able to give offline examination

Please tell that the offline examination has also been arranged by the board. In this only those students will appear who are not satisfied with their result. Unsatisfied students can appear for the offline exam and the result will be final.

The board had decided a special evaluation policy

The board exams were canceled due to the corona pandemic, so the Maharashtra board had set some special criteria for the evaluation of students. According to those criteria, 40 percent weightage will be given to Pre-Board, Half Yearly, Unit Test and Internal Assessment conducted in Class 12. The average marks out of the ‘best of three’ subjects in class 10 and the remaining 30 per cent will be taken from the final result of class 11.