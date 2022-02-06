Maharashtra Board Exam 2022: Board Exam 2022: Maharashtra 10th, 12th Board Exam Preparation Question Bank Issued, Download Here – Maharashtra ssc, hsc Board Exam 2022 Question Bank, Sample Paper Out on maa.ac.in

Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC Examination 2022 will be held in March-April 2022. State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Maharashtra has issued a question bank for student preparation. Students who will be appearing in the Maharashtra 10th, 12th Board Examination 2022, which will be conducted offline by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on different dates this year, can visit the official website maa for better preparation. You can download from Question Bank .ac.in.Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted that @scertmaha will provide subject wise question bank to help 10th and 12th class students prepare for state board exams. These will be available on maa.ac.in, students should take advantage of it. He further said that these question banks will help the students in their self-study, understanding of examination methods and improving their preparation for the upcoming exams.

Maharashtra 10th, 12th Board Examination 2022 Question Bank: Download here

To download Maharashtra SSC or HSC Question Bank, first visit the official website maa.ac.in. Click on the link ‘Question Banks for 10th, 12th Board Exam’ on the home page. A new page will open on the screen where students click on the download link of their class question paper and download the sample paper by subject. After downloading the sample paper, students can take a printout and keep it with them. Here is a direct link to download the question bank

Find out when 10th and 12th board exams will be held in Maharashtra

The SSC exams will be held from March 15 to April 4, 2022, while the practical and oral exams will be held from February 25 to March 3, the board said. According to the board, the ‘Out of Turn’ exam will be held from April 5 to April 22. According to board officials, 16,25,311 students have so far applied for the SSC exam and 14,72,562 for the Class XII exam.

Kovid-19 has increased the number of examination centers

According to officials, 25 students will be accommodated in one classroom. The number of centers for SSC examinations has been increased from 5,042 to 21,341. At the same time, there were 2,943 centers for Class XII examinations, but now they have been increased to 9,613.

Students who oppose offline board exams

Students, on the other hand, are opposed to offline board exams. He says it is not safe for students or officials to take offline exams during the Corona virus (COVID 19) epidemic. However, there will be no change in the exam dates and they will be taken offline, the Maharashtra Board has clarified.