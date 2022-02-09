Maharashtra Board Exam Admission Card 2022: msbshse Maharashtra Board HSC Admission Card 2022 published on mahahsscboard.in, Learn How To Get
According to the notice issued by the Maharashtra Board on its official website, the admission forms of junior colleges and higher secondary schools can be downloaded from 1 pm. Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam 2022 will be conducted offline for both Demonstration and Theory examinations. The 10th class examination will be held from 25th February to 14th March 2022 and the 12th class examination will be held from 14th February to 3rd March 2022. At the same time, the Maharashtra 12th Board Theory Examination will be held from 4th to 30th March 2022 and the Class 10th Board Theory Examination will be held from 15th March to 4th April 2022.
MSBSHSE HSC Admission Card 2022: Here’s how to download Admission Card
Step 1: Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in to download the ticket.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Sign in here for HSC’ link.
Step 3: School principals are required to enter their credentials such as username and password.
Step 4: Click on Submit button and the School Login Dashboard window will open on the screen.
Step 5: Click on Maharashtra HSC Hall Ticket 2022 and College List.
Step 6: Now, click on ‘Generate Admission Card (HTML)’ where enter ‘Seat Number’ by entering ‘First Seat Number’ and ‘Last Seat Number’.
Step 7: Click on the ‘Print’ button.
MSBSHSE HSC Board Exam Admission 2022: Download Link
Learn how students will get tickets
Hall tickets for HSC students of class XII will be printed by their respective schools and junior colleges. Once the ticket is printed, the admission card will be signed by the headmaster or headmaster of the school or junior college and then it will be given to the students. Colleges and institutions do not have to charge students for printing admission cards. Students should report any discrepancies in their hall tickets to their respective schools or junior colleges immediately so that they can be corrected.
Maharashtra 10th and 12th question papers were also published
Let us know that Board (MSBSHSE) has also issued Question Bank for preparation of students sitting for 10th, 12th Board Examination 2022. Students can download the question bank from the official website of the board maa.ac.in.
MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC Admission Card 2022 Notice
