maharashtra board exam datesheet: MSBSHSE board exam 2022: Maharashtra 10th, 12th board exam datesheet has been published, here is the full schedule – Maharashtra board ssc, hsc exam 2022 date sheet has been announced on mahahsscboard.in, direct link here

The 10th and 12th board exams will start in March 2022.

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad gave important information.

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Exam 2022 Date and Schedule: Maharashtra Board has announced the dates of 10th (SSC) and 12th (HSC) board examinations. Maharashtra SSC and HSC Board Examination (Maharashtra Board Examination 2022) will be conducted offline in March-April 2022. Maharashtra Board has published the schedule of 10th and 12th board examinations on their official website mahahsscboard.in.



As per the notification issued by the Board (Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE), Class XII examinations will start from 04 March 2022. The 10th exams will start from March 15, 2022. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has congratulated the students appearing for the board exams.

The state education minister wrote in a tweet, “Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the subject wise schedule for Class 20 (SSC) and 12th (HSC) board examinations of 2021-22. Students can check it at http://mahahsscboard.in. @msbshse MahaDGIPR Best wishes to all students !! ‘

Maharashtra HSC (12th) board exams will continue till March 30, 2022 and SSC (10th) board exams will continue till April 04, 2022. Below is a link to the datesheet of both the exams. However, some students tagged Varsha Gaikwad on Twitter and said that she was not ready for the offline exam. Some students also claimed that teachers were teaching “one chapter a day” to cover the syllabus of Maharashtra Board Examination 2022 on time and that the Kovid-19 protocol was not being followed in schools.

Varsha Gaikwad said that the decision to conduct the examination offline was taken after discussions with the school, headmaster, headmaster, teachers and experts on the evaluation method and examination schedule.

