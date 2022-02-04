Maharashtra Board Exam: Maharashtra Board Exam: 10th, 12th exams will be held only offline, Government will stand firm on decision – Maharashtra Board will insist on 10th and 12th offline exams

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) clarified that the 10th and 12th class examinations (MSBSHSE 10th and 12th examinations) will be conducted offline against the backdrop of students’ demand for cancellation of offline examinations on the background of Kovid-19. Epidemic situation. The announcement was made by MSBSHSE against the backdrop of agitation by students across the state earlier this week. The agitating students were demanding cancellation of offline examinations for Secondary School Certificate (SSC / Class 10) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC / Class 12) in the wake of the epidemic.

MSBSHSE clarified in a press conference on Thursday that there would be no change in the pre-announced schedule of these examinations.



Board Secretary Sharad Gosavi said, “It will be difficult to take the exam online considering the large number of students appearing for the exam and the unavailability of equipment and other technical issues.” Therefore MSBSHSE has decided to take the board exams offline.

The board had said that the 12th exams would be held from March 4 to April 30, while the practical exams would be held from February 14 to March 3.

MSBSHSE has also announced the dates of the ‘Out of Turn’ examinations for the period from 31st March to 18th April for the students who could not appear for the examination on earlier dates for any reason to take the practical, internal or oral examination.

The MSBSHSE secretary said, “Normally the board charges extra for ‘out of turn’ exams, but due to the COVID-19 epidemic, it has decided not to charge any additional fees.”

The board said that the 10th standard examination will be held from March 15 to April 4, while the practical and oral examination will be held from February 25 to March 3. According to the board, the ‘Out of Turn’ exam will be held from April 5 to April 22.

According to board officials, 16,25,311 students have so far applied for the SSC exam and 14,72,562 for the Class XII exam.

“Generally, students are given fixed examination centers. However, this time the examination centers will be in their own school or junior college, so that they feel comfortable.

He said that the board has also decided to give extra 15 minutes and 30 minutes for solving the question papers of 40 to 60 marks and 70 to 100 marks. This decision will be applicable for both SSC and XII examinations.

Also Read: Nursery Admission 2022: First List Will Be Announced Today, Prepare These Documents Before Admission



“If a student is ill, each center will have a separate room and medical staff will be available,” officials said. He said the board had also increased the number of examination centers to avoid congestion.

According to officials, “a maximum of 25 students will be accommodated in one class. The number of centers for SSC examinations has been increased from 5,042 to 21,341. At the same time, there were 2,943 centers for Class XII examinations, but now they have been increased to 9,613.