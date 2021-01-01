maharashtra board hsc result 2021: Maharashtra HSC result 2021: Maharashtra Board 12th result declared, 99.63% passed, check on mahresult.nic.in
Highlights
- Maharashtra Board announces 12th result
- Maharashtra HSC results 2021 announced at 2 p.m.
- 99.63 percent students passed
- Result link activated
A total of 13,19,754 students had registered for the Maharashtra Board XII examination this year. Of these, 13,14,965 students have passed. The pass percentage is 99.63. In the year 2020, the total pass percentage of Maharashtra Board 12th students was 90.66. This time the result is 8.97% better than the previous time.
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021: How many passes in which stream
Science – 99.45 percent students pass
Arts – 99.83 percent passed
Commerce – 99.81 percent passed
MCVC – 98.8 percent pass
What is the performance of which board?
Pune – 99.75 percent passed
Nagpur – 99.62 percent passed
Aurangabad – 99.34 percent passed
Mumbai – 99.79 percent passed
Kolhapur – 99.67 percent passed
Amravati – 99.37 percent passed
Nashik – 99.61 percent passed
Latur – 99.81 percent passed
Konkan – 99.63 percent passed
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Check the results on these websites
mahahsscboard.in
msbshse.co.in
mahresult.nic.in
hscresult.mkcl.co.in
How to check the result of Maharashtra 12th: How to check the result of Maharashtra 12th
Visit the Maharashtra Board Results website. You can visit any of these websites- mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in
The link of Maharashtra Board HSC (Class 12) Result 2021 will be available on the home page. Click on it
Enter your seat number and mother’s name. If mother’s name is not entered in the exam form, fill in XXX and submit while checking the result.
Your result will appear on the screen. Download it and print it out.
Click here to find Maharashtra Board HSC seat number …Step-by-step how to check the results
Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has shared step by step method to check MSBSHSE 12th result 2021. Understand from his tweet …
Click here to view MSHSHSE HSC Result 2021 directly from the link …
