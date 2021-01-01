maharashtra board hsc result 2021: Maharashtra HSC result 2021: Maharashtra Board 12th result declared, 99.63% passed, check on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021 out: Maharashtra Board’s 12th result has been declared. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results of Higher Secondary Examination 2021 (HSC Result 2021) through a press conference at 2 pm today. This year a total of 99.63% students have been declared successful in Maharashtra Board 12th. The link of Maharashtra Class 12 Board Result 2021 has been released on mahresult.nic.in. The link has also been activated. Check your result by clicking on the direct link below.



A total of 13,19,754 students had registered for the Maharashtra Board XII examination this year. Of these, 13,14,965 students have passed. The pass percentage is 99.63. In the year 2020, the total pass percentage of Maharashtra Board 12th students was 90.66. This time the result is 8.97% better than the previous time.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021: How many passes in which stream

Science – 99.45 percent students pass

Arts – 99.83 percent passed

Commerce – 99.81 percent passed

MCVC – 98.8 percent pass

What is the performance of which board?

Pune – 99.75 percent passed

Nagpur – 99.62 percent passed

Aurangabad – 99.34 percent passed

Mumbai – 99.79 percent passed

Kolhapur – 99.67 percent passed

Amravati – 99.37 percent passed

Nashik – 99.61 percent passed

Latur – 99.81 percent passed

Konkan – 99.63 percent passed

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Check the results on these websites

mahahsscboard.in

msbshse.co.in

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.co.in

How to check the result of Maharashtra 12th: How to check the result of Maharashtra 12th

Visit the Maharashtra Board Results website. You can visit any of these websites- mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in

The link of Maharashtra Board HSC (Class 12) Result 2021 will be available on the home page. Click on it

Enter your seat number and mother’s name. If mother’s name is not entered in the exam form, fill in XXX and submit while checking the result.

Your result will appear on the screen. Download it and print it out.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has shared step by step method to check MSBSHSE 12th result 2021. Understand from his tweet …

