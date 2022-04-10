Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC Exam Day Guidelines, see here – Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022: Maharashtra 10th Board Exam will start from 15th March, keep these things in mind

Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) Board Examinations are starting from 15th March 2022. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released necessary information related to Maharashtra SSC Examination 2022. As per the notification issued by the Maharashtra Board, the Maharashtra SSC Board exams will be conducted offline for millions of students from March 15. Compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocol will be mandatory during the test. Students can check the required details on the official website of the Board (Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE) mahahsscboard.in.This year more than 16 lakh students will sit for Maharashtra 10th Board Examination 2022. These exams will start from 15th March and will continue till 04th April 2022. According to the board, most of the exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second shift will run from 3 to 5.15 pm. However, only a few subjects will be tested in the second shift. Click here to view Maharashtra SSC Board Exam Schedule-

For the safety of millions of students, it is very important to take care of these guidelines on the day of the exam. (Maharashtra Board Exam Day Guidelines)

The number of examination centers has been increased due to Kovid-19. The number of centers for SSC examinations has been increased from 5,042 to 21,341. At the same time, there were 2,943 centers for Class XII examinations, but now they have been increased to 9,613.

Body thermal screening of students will be done at the entrance of the examination center.

During the exam, care must be taken of face mask or face shield, personal hand sanitizer and social distance.

You have to download the Maharashtra SSC Hall ticket and take it to the examination center and keep it safe after the paper is finished.

All students are advised to arrive at least 30 minutes before the reporting time to avoid last minute confusion.

Maharashtra SSC students will have to check their seating arrangements and go to class accordingly.

Since then MSBSHSE has not allowed more than 25 students in a room.

It is forbidden to carry electronic gadgets like mobile phones, tablets etc. in the examination hall.