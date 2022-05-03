Maharashtra CET Exam: Maharashtra CET Exam Postponed, New Schedule Announced – Maharashtra CET Exam 2022 Postponed Posted in News

State Common Entrance Examination Cell, Maharashtra has postponed Maharashtra CET Exam 2022 (Maharashtra CET Exam 2022 has been postponed). Revised Examination Schedule (Maharashtra CET Exam 2022 Revised Schedule) has been published on the official website of State Common Entrance Examination Cell, cetcell.mahacet.org. The Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education (Maharashtra) has given this information on his Twitter handle. He wrote in his tweet that the dates of common entrance examinations for admission to various degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Higher and Technical Education for the year 2022-23 have been postponed by the State CET and the examination schedule has been revised. Is the official website. Published on mahacet.org.

Maharashtra CET Exam 2022: Here’s how to download new exam schedule



Step 1: First go to MAHACET’s official website mahacet.org.

Step 2: Then click on the PDF icon next to the revised Provisional Schedule of AY 2022-23 (02-05-2022) for all the Common Entrance Exams given on the website.

Step 3: The new exam schedule will now appear on your screen.

Step 4: Check and download now.

Check out the new Maharashtra CET dates

What is MHT CET exam?

MHT CET is conducted for students seeking admission in BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses. The test is conducted in the groups of Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). The CET paper will be based on the syllabus of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education. 80% of the syllabus will be based on Class XII and the remaining percentage will be based on Class XI of Maharashtra Board.