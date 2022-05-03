Maharashtra CET Exam: Maharashtra CET Exam Postponed, New Schedule Announced – Maharashtra CET Exam 2022 Postponed Posted in News
Maharashtra CET Exam 2022: Here’s how to download new exam schedule
Step 1: First go to MAHACET’s official website mahacet.org.
Step 2: Then click on the PDF icon next to the revised Provisional Schedule of AY 2022-23 (02-05-2022) for all the Common Entrance Exams given on the website.
Step 3: The new exam schedule will now appear on your screen.
Step 4: Check and download now.
Check out the new Maharashtra CET dates
What is MHT CET exam?
MHT CET is conducted for students seeking admission in BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses. The test is conducted in the groups of Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). The CET paper will be based on the syllabus of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education. 80% of the syllabus will be based on Class XII and the remaining percentage will be based on Class XI of Maharashtra Board.
