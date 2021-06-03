Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Govt To Take Decision In A Day Or Two, Says Education Minister Gaikwad





Mumbai: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday stated {that a} proposal has been despatched to Catastrophe Administration Authority relating to the Class 12 State board examinations and a call relating to the board exams shall be taken in a day or two. “A proposal has been despatched to Catastrophe Administration Authority relating to the Class 12 State board examinations. They are going to take a gathering and a call shall be taken in a day or two. The well being & security of the scholars is our precedence,” information company ANI reported quoting Maharashtra College Education Min Varsha Gaikwad. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled Amid Rising COVID Instances, Publicizes Varsha Gaikwad

Earlier right now, Gujarat Board and Madhya Pradesh board had introduced the cancellation of sophistication 12 examinations of their respective states. The Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday introduced that the Gujarat Secondary and Larger Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has determined to cancel the GSEB class 12 board examination 2021. The choice has been taken as a precautionary measure in view of the covid-19 pandemic. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2021: Decision on Class 10 and Class 12 Exams Quickly, Says Varsha Gaikwad

On Tuesday night, in view of the unsure circumstances because of COVID and the suggestions obtained from varied stakeholders, the Modi authorities determined to cancel the Class XII Board Exams. It was additionally determined that CBSE will take steps to compile the outcomes of sophistication XII college students as per a well-defined goal standards in a time-bound method Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Board Examination 2021: Topic Sensible Doubt Answer Program for SSC, HSC Launched

The Prime Minister stated that the choice on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken within the curiosity of scholars. He acknowledged that COVID-19 has affected the tutorial calendar and the difficulty of Board Exams has been inflicting immense anxiousness amongst college students, dad and mom and lecturers, which should be put to an finish.

PM stated that the Covid scenario is a dynamic scenario throughout the nation. Whereas the numbers are coming down within the nation and a few states are managing the scenario by way of efficient micro-containment, some states have nonetheless opted for a lockdown. College students, dad and mom and lecturers are naturally anxious concerning the well being of the scholars in such a scenario. PM stated that college students shouldn’t be pressured to seem for exams in such a disturbing scenario.