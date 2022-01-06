Maharashtra colleges closed: Maharashtra colleges closed: Universities and colleges closed till February 15, online classes will continue

Universities and colleges in Maharashtra closed: All non-agricultural autonomous universities, technical and affiliated colleges will remain closed till February 15 due to increasing cases of Kovid-19 in Maharashtra. Minister Uday Samant gave this information on Wednesday. The Minister for Higher and Technical Education said that during this period, classes would be conducted online and examinations in all these universities and affiliated colleges would also be conducted online.



He said the government has taken this decision in view of the increase in the number of Kovid-19 cases in the state.

Samant said, “Classes in all non-agricultural, autonomous universities and affiliated colleges will remain closed till February 15. In the meantime, online teaching will continue. Examinations for all these universities and affiliated colleges will also be conducted online.

Maharashtra has seen a sharp rise in the number of infections in the last few days, with 18,466 new cases detected on Tuesday alone. So far 653 cases of Omicron have been detected in the state.

School closed till January 31

Schools have already been closed due to an increase in corona virus patients. The Maharashtra government has closed schools from class I to VIII till January 31. Children’s offline schools may be closed but online education will continue.

Colleges here are also closed

The Punjab government has immediately closed all schools and colleges in the state in view of the growing threat of corona virus and omicron type. According to the order, all educational institutions, schools, colleges, universities and coaching centers will remain closed.