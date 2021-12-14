Maharashtra: Eight new cases of Omicron were reported, due to lack of travel history of anyone, the pressure on the department

The state health department on Tuesday said eight new cases of the Omicron version of coronavirus have been reported in Maharashtra – seven of which were found in Mumbai and none of the patients had any international travel history. This has increased the concern of the department. The health department said in a bulletin that three of the new cases are women. With this, the number of people infected with the newly discovered variant of SARS-CoV-2 has increased to 28.

According to the report of the National Institute of Virology, Pune, 8 more patients were found infected with Omicron in the state, the health bulletin said. Of these, seven patients are from Mumbai and one patient is from Vasai-Virar (a satellite township of Mumbai). Of these, seven were vaccinated for coronavirus and their swab samples were taken for testing in the first week of December. The department has said that the age of all the eight infected people is between 24 and 41.

The bulletin said that one of the people infected with Omicron had traveled to Bengaluru, while the others had visited New Delhi. It said that out of the eight patients, two are in hospital and six are in home isolation and their close contacts are being traced.

Giving details of 28 patients detected with Omicron so far, the bulletin said that 12 from Mumbai, one each from Latur and Vasai-Virar, 10 from Pimpri-Chinchwad (an industrial township in Pune district), two from Pune city, There is one each from Kalyan-Dombivli, Nagpur. Of these, nine patients have been discharged after testing negative RT-PCR.

91,320 international passengers have reached Maharashtra through Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports in the recent past. Of these, 13,615 were from ‘at risk’ countries. The emergence of Omicron, classified by the WHO as a ‘type of concern’, has caused concern among scientists and governments around the world.

