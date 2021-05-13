Maharashtra extends lockdown-like curbs till 1 June; negative COVID-19 report must to enter state-India News , GadgetClock



As per new order, the RT-PCR check report issued upto 48 hours prematurely is obligatory for any individual getting into the state by any mode of transport

Mumbai: The Maharashtra authorities on Thursday prolonged the lockdown-like restrictions within the state till 1 June to break the chain of COVID-19 . Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in an order mentioned the curbs will stay in power till 7 am on 1 June.

As per the order, further restrictions embody obligatory negative RT-PCR check report for any individual getting into the state by any mode of transport.

The check report could have to be issued inside 48 hours earlier than the time of entry into the state.

All restrictions enforced as per earlier orders for individuals arriving from locations of “delicate origin” will likely be relevant to anybody arriving from any a part of the nation

into the state, the order mentioned.

In case of cargo carriers, no more than two individuals will likely be allowed to journey in these automobiles.

If the carriers are originating from exterior Maharashtra, they are going to be allowed with a negative RT-PCR check report issued inside 48 hours earlier than the time of entry into the state and will likely be legitimate for seven days, the order mentioned.

The lockdown-like curbs had been earlier imposed within the state on 5 April. The curbs had been additional tightened on 15 April with Part 144 of the CrPc, banning meeting of 5 or extra individuals, imposed in the whole state.