Maharashtra followed in the footsteps of Priyanka Gandhi, said Patole – there will be a woman working president in every district unit

The impact of Congress Normal Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s slogan ‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ given throughout the UP meeting elections can be seen in different state models of the get together. Maharashtra Congress on Friday said that every district unit of the get together will have a woman working president. State Congress President Nana Patole said that the transfer is aimed toward strengthening the participation of girls in politics.

Nana Patole said that when the Congress was in energy, 50 per cent reservation was made for ladies in the native physique elections, whereas in the meeting elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh, the get together has given 40 per cent tickets to girls candidates. He said that the district unit heads have been requested to advocate the names of gifted girls for the publish of working president.

Allow us to inform that the Congress has launched its first listing for the Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections. Many ladies have been given tickets in this. Occasion basic secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, “The primary listing is of 125 candidates, out of which 50 are girls. We now have tried that there ought to be candidates who’re struggling and initiating new politics in the whole state.

Throughout this, Priyanka Gandhi said that 40 p.c girls and 40 p.c youth are in the first listing of candidates. He said that amongst these girls there are some journalists, an actress, some struggling girls, girls who’ve seen a lot of atrocities in their lives and fought in opposition to it, some are social staff.

In truth, Priyanka Gandhi had already introduced about the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections that the get together will now subject 40 p.c girls candidates. She has additionally began a marketing campaign with the slogan ‘Ladki hoon, struggle sakti hoon’. Earlier than the announcement of the election dates, the Congress did in all the districts of UP beneath the ‘Woman Hoon, Lad Sabhi Hoon’ marketing campaign. Beneath this, a marathon was additionally organized in Bareilly. Congress is engaged in the train of including an increasing number of girls beneath its marketing campaign.