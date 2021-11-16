Maharashtra government will seek the help of Salman Khan in getting the corona vaccine for Muslims, the minister said – there is hesitation among Muslims

Vaccines are being continuously implemented in the country to avoid corona virus. The government claims that more than 113 crore people have been vaccinated so far. In the next few months, the rest of the people will also be vaccinated. Now even children under the age of 18 are being vaccinated. However, some people do not want to participate in this campaign of the government. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that there is hesitation in getting anti-coronavirus vaccines in Muslim-majority areas. They don’t want to be vaccinated at the moment.

In the state’s Jalna, he said that the government would take the help of Bollywood actor Salman Khan to persuade these people to get vaccinated. Tope told reporters that Maharashtra leads in the number of vaccinations, but the pace of vaccination is slow in some areas.

“There is still some hesitation in Muslim-dominated areas. We have decided to take the help of Salman Khan and religious leaders to persuade the Muslim community to get vaccinated.

He said, “Religious leaders and film actors have a lot of influence and people listen to them.” The minister said that so far more than 10.25 crore vaccine doses have been given in the state, and by the end of November all eligible Individuals will receive at least the first dose.

Regarding the possibility of a third wave of corona virus infection, Tope said that according to experts the epidemic cycle is of seven months, but due to mass vaccination, the next wave will not be severe. He said that people should follow the COVID safety protocol and get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said that the dose of Kovid-19 vaccines given in the country crossed 113.61 crores on Wednesday. The ministry said that till 7 pm, a total of 61,21,626 doses of vaccines have been given. It said the daily vaccination numbers are expected to increase with the compilation of the final report by late night.

The Ministry underlined that vaccination is regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19. The nationwide immunization campaign was launched on 16 January with the first phase immunization of health workers (HCWs). After this the vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

