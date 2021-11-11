maharashtra hsc board exam 2022: This process is starting for Maharashtra HSC board exam 2022, important information given by the Minister of Education – Maharashtra hsc board exam 2022 latest update, will activate the link to fill the exam form

Highlights Important updates of Maharashtra 12th Board Exam 2022.

The process of filling the form will start from November 12.

Regular, awaited and private students can fill the form.

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2022 Latest Update: Important information for students preparing for Maharashtra 12th board exam. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune will activate the form link of Class 12th Board Examination 2022 from Friday (November 12, 2021). Students appearing for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board exams this year will have to fill up an online form.



According to Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, students who sit for the board exams can apply on the official website mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra HSC Board Examination 2022 will be conducted for regular, private and re-examination students. He has given this information from his Twitter handle.

Important Dates of Maharashtra HSC Board Examination 2022

The Maharashtra Board has given different time for regular, re-examination and private students of class XII to fill up the examination forms. According to the announced schedule, regular students of 12th standard will have to fill up the examination form from 12 November to 02 December 2021. The time for re-examination and examination forms for private students is 03 to 12 December 2021. Students can download the challan from November 12 to December 23, 2021.

When is the Maharashtra Board exam? (Maharashtra HSC Board Exam Date 2022)

The 12th board exam will be held in Maharashtra in February-March 2022. Maharashtra Board President Dinkar Patil recently said that if the situation of Kovid-19 remains the same for the next 5 months, the examinations will be conducted offline. However, the Board will publish the examination schedule and required details on their official website in time.

