Maharashtra: Major accident in Ahmednagar, fire in Kovid Hospital, 10 patients died

10 corona infected died due to fire in Ahmednagar district hospital in Maharashtra. Giving information, District Collector Rajendra Bhosale said that all the 10 corona infected were being treated in the special ward of the hospital. At least 10 corona infected died due to the fire in the ward.

Giving information about the incident of fire in the district hospital, District Magistrate Rajendra Bhosale said that 17 patients were being treated in the ICU ward. Of these, 10 died due to burns in the fire. All the 10 dead were undergoing treatment for corona. He also said that now the fire has been brought under control. The District Magistrate also said that according to the preliminary investigation, the possibility of fire has been expressed due to short circuit.

According to the information received, a fire broke out in the Corona ward of the hospital around 10:30 am. The fire was brought under control around 11:30. After the fire, many patients were shifted to another hospital. It is being said that after the fire broke out in the ward, the oxygen supply was cut off. Many patients died due to suffocation due to supply shutdown.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed grief over the deaths due to fire in Ahmednagar Hospital. Amit Shah tweeted and wrote, “Extremely pained by the heart-wrenching accident caused by the fire at Civil Hospital, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief and I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured.

