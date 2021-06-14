Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: Registrations Open Till July 7. Here’s How to Apply





Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: The Maharashtra Increased and Technical Training physique has opened the registration for Maharashtra Widespread Entrance Take a look at (MHT CET 2021). Candidates making ready for admission to Engineering, Know-how, Pharmacy, Agriculture and different skilled programmes in taking part faculties and institutes can apply for the programs by visiting the state's CET web site. Utility types for MHT CET 2021 can be found on the official web site – mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET 2021 software window is open until July 7, Increased and Technical Training Minister Uday Samant had introduced.

Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official web site – mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on on the MHT CET 2021 hyperlink

Step 3: Register along with your identify and make contact with info as requested

Step 4: Login with the system-generated credentials

Step 5: Fill the MHT CET software type and submit

College students underneath unreserved classes making use of for MHT CET 2021 may have to pay Rs 800 as software price, whereas for college kids belonging to reserved classes, the price is Rs 600.