maharashtra minister Nawab Malik daughter sent a defamation notice of 5 crores to Devendra Fadnavis said this is just the beginning

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amrita Devendra Fadnavis has also sent a legal notice to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for ‘maligning the image of his family’ through alleged defamatory tweets.

In Maharashtra, the tussle between the two politicians over drugs, corruption and protection to criminals does not seem to stop. State’s senior minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik and former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis have been facing allegations and counter allegations against each other for the past several days. Now legal notices have also been sent against each other from both the sides.

Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan’s daughter Nilofar Malik Khan has sent a defamation notice to former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for damages of Rs 5 crore and has also demanded a written apology, PTI reported. Nawab Malik’s daughter Nilofar Malik Khan on Thursday posted a snapshot of the November 10 legal notice on her Twitter handle. State BJP spokesperson has said that they will respond to the notice legally. Meanwhile, Amrita Devendra Fadnavis, wife of former CM Devendra Fadnavis, has also sent a legal notice to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for “maligning the image of his family” through alleged defamatory tweets.

Nawab Malik’s daughter Nilofar Malik wrote in the tweet, “False allegations ruin lives. Before someone accuses or condemns, they should know what they are talking about. This defamation notice is for false claims and statements made by Shri @Dev_Fadnavis on my family. We will not bow down.” He said that this is just the beginning, more notices will be sent in future.

Sameer Khan was arrested in January this year by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drugs case. He was granted bail by a court in September for lack of evidence. In the legal notice sent to Fadnavis, Sameer Khan’s counsel mentioned that his client was “falsely implicated” in a case registered by the NCB, alleging that he was involved in a drug syndicate. Khan was released on bail after filing the charge sheet in July.

But on November 1, Fadnavis, while talking to a news channel, said that Malik’s son-in-law had “meeted with drugs”. and “what was the party in the house where the drugs were found.” The notice said the allegations are “baseless and without any merit”. It has also been said that the Panchnama of the NCB clearly states that Khan’s house was searched and “no prohibited or suspicious substance was found in the house or in his possession”.

Khan asked, “From what source did you get such a false, frivolous and baseless report?” The notice said that Khan has been facing constant mental harassment and harassment and not only was he maligned, but wife and children have also been affected.

Therefore, now a notice has been sent seeking Rs 5 crore as compensation for mental torture, agony, financial loss and injury to his reputation caused by Fadnavis’s statements. He has also sought a written apology from the BJP leader. Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay said, “The allegations have been made by Devendra Fadnavis on the basis of the ongoing case against Malik’s son-in-law. He was behind bars for eight months.” However, he said that he would respond to the notice legally. (with inputs from PTI)