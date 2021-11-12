maharashtra minister nawab malik said Kangana Ranaut took a heavy dose of Malana Cream over controversial remarks about freedom

Maharashtra government minister Nawab Malik said that Mohtarma seems to be speaking more about Malana cream (a special type of hashish that grows in Himachal). The dosage of Malana Cream is excessive.

Film actress Kangana Ranaut has been surrounded by all-round criticism due to her controversial statement about independence. Now NCP leader and minister in Maharashtra government Nawab Malik has also attacked Kangana’s statement of independence and said that before such statement she smokes ganja. At the same time, he said that Padma Shri should be taken back from him.

On Friday, on the statement of Kangana Ranaut in the country’s freedom begging, Maharashtra government minister Nawab Malik said that we strongly condemn her statement. Kangana Ranaut has insulted the freedom fighters. The central government should take back Padma Shri from Kangana Ranaut and arrest her.

Further, Maharashtra government minister Nawab Malik said that Mohtarma seems to be speaking more about Malana cream (a special type of hashish grown in Himachal). The dosage of Malana cream has increased, so we are talking about ul-julul. Along with Nawab Malik, leaders of many parties have also criticized Kangana for this statement. Aam Aadmi Party has also complained to Mumbai Police and demanded registration of FIR in this matter.

Mumbai | We strongly condemned actress Kangana Ranaut’s statement (India got freedom in 2014). She insulted freedom fighters. Center must take back the Padma Shri from Kangana & arrest her: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/xTy2VPFohk — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2021

Let us tell you that recently, Kangana Ranaut, who was awarded the Padma Award, had taken the names of many freedom fighters including Rani Lakshmi Bai in a program organized on a TV channel recently, saying that these people knew that blood would flow. But it will not be Indian blood. It was not freedom but begging. The freedom we got was given in 2014.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi had also objected to this statement of Kangana. Varun Gandhi wrote in a tweet that sometimes an insult to the sacrifice and penance of Mahatma Gandhi, sometimes the honor of his killer and now from Shaheed Mangal Pandey to Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and lakhs of freedom fighters. Hatred of sacrifices. Should I call this thinking madness or treason?